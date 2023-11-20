Next Rotherham manager: Interest in ex-Leeds boss cools as other candidates are assessed
Championship news with Rotherham United are still searching for a new manager.
Championship club Rotherham are still searching for a new manager a week after sacking Matt Taylor.
The Millers are 22nd in the Championship following a 5-0 defeat at Watford, a result which left them four points from safety.
Former Leeds boss Steve Evans, who managed Rotherham between 2012 and 2015, is the bookmakers’ favourite to take charge at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, yet our sister title the Rotherham Advertiser have reported the Millers are ‘now more focused on other potential targets.’
Former Millwall boss Gary Rowett and ex-Wigan manager Leam Richardson are said to be on the club’s shortlist to replace Taylor, with assistant boss Wayne Carlisle in charge of training ahead of Friday’s home game against Leeds.
Sunderland beat Rotherham 2-1 at the Stadium of Light in August, courtesy of two goals from Jobe Bellingham, and will face the Millers in the reverse fixture on Friday, December 29.