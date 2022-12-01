News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Next QPR manager: Ex-Sunderland, Newcastle United and Leeds United men feature in betting

QPR are on the search for a new manager after Michael Beale departed for Rangers in Scotland.

By James Copley
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Beale was assistant manager to Steven Gerrard at Rangers and Aston Villa and has also coached at Chelsea, Liverpool and Sao Paulo during an impressive career.

The 42-year-old took the reins at Championship outfit QPR during the summer but has now been poached by his former club Rangers, leaving the Rs without a manager for the second half of the season.

Hide Ad

Naturally, talk has already turned towards who will replace Beale at Loftus Road, including ex-Sunderland, Newcastle United and Leeds United men. Here are the odds in full courtesy of SkyBet:

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Roy Keane of Manchester United Legends prepares to come on as a substitute during the Legends of the North charity match at Anfield on September 24, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Most Popular

Neil Critchley – 4/6

Chris Wilder – 6/1

Hide Ad

Anthony Barry – 12/1

Brian Barry-Murphy – 12/1

Hide Ad

Sean Dyche – 12/1

Scott Parker – 14/1

Hide Ad

John Eustace – 16/1

Gareth Ainsworth – 18/1

Hide Ad

Mark Robins – 20/1

Paul Hall – 20/1

Hide Ad

Steven Gerrard – 20/1

Steven Schumacher – 20/1

Hide Ad

Leam Richardson – 22/1

Sol Campbell – 22/1

Hide Ad

Bruno Lage – 25/1

Domenico Tedesco – 25/1

Hide Ad

Dorival Junior – 25/1

John Herdman – 25/1

Hide Ad

Kieran McKenna – 25/1

Lee Bowyer – 25/1

Hide Ad

Liam Manning – 25/1

Michael Appleton – 25/1

Hide Ad

Nuno Espirito Santo – 25/1

Ole Gunnar Solskjær – 25/1

Hide Ad

Steve Morison – 25/1

Ralph Hasenhuttl – 28/1

Hide Ad

Angel Guillermo Hoyos – 33/1

Chris Ramsey – 33/1

Hide Ad

Duncan Ferguson – 33/1

Giovanni van Bronckhorst – 33/1

Hide Ad

Joey Barton – 33/1

John Terry – 33/1

Hide Ad

Karl Robinson – 33/1

Marcelo Bielsa – 33/1

Hide Ad

Neil Warnock – 33/1

Nigel Adkins – 33/1

Hide Ad

Roy Kean – 33/1

Shaun Derry – 33/1

Hide Ad

Tim Sherwood – 33/1

RangersQPRScotlandNewcastle UnitedLeeds United