Next QPR manager: Ex-Sunderland, Newcastle United and Leeds United men feature in betting
QPR are on the search for a new manager after Michael Beale departed for Rangers in Scotland.
Beale was assistant manager to Steven Gerrard at Rangers and Aston Villa and has also coached at Chelsea, Liverpool and Sao Paulo during an impressive career.
The 42-year-old took the reins at Championship outfit QPR during the summer but has now been poached by his former club Rangers, leaving the Rs without a manager for the second half of the season.
Naturally, talk has already turned towards who will replace Beale at Loftus Road, including ex-Sunderland, Newcastle United and Leeds United men. Here are the odds in full courtesy of SkyBet:
Neil Critchley – 4/6
Chris Wilder – 6/1
Anthony Barry – 12/1
Brian Barry-Murphy – 12/1
Sean Dyche – 12/1
Scott Parker – 14/1
John Eustace – 16/1
Gareth Ainsworth – 18/1
Mark Robins – 20/1
Paul Hall – 20/1
Steven Gerrard – 20/1
Steven Schumacher – 20/1
Leam Richardson – 22/1
Sol Campbell – 22/1
Bruno Lage – 25/1
Domenico Tedesco – 25/1
Dorival Junior – 25/1
John Herdman – 25/1
Kieran McKenna – 25/1
Lee Bowyer – 25/1
Liam Manning – 25/1
Michael Appleton – 25/1
Nuno Espirito Santo – 25/1
Ole Gunnar Solskjær – 25/1
Steve Morison – 25/1
Ralph Hasenhuttl – 28/1
Angel Guillermo Hoyos – 33/1
Chris Ramsey – 33/1
Duncan Ferguson – 33/1
Giovanni van Bronckhorst – 33/1
Joey Barton – 33/1
John Terry – 33/1
Karl Robinson – 33/1
Marcelo Bielsa – 33/1
Neil Warnock – 33/1
Nigel Adkins – 33/1
Roy Kean – 33/1
Shaun Derry – 33/1
Tim Sherwood – 33/1