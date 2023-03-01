News you can trust since 1873
Next Oxford United manager: Portsmouth boss reveals view amid Sunderland coach links

Oxford United’s quest for a new manager is ongoing but one EFL boss has ruled himself out.

By Richard Mennear
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Oxford sacked manager Karl Robinson after a seventh defeat in eight games.

Ex-club captain – and new Portsmouth boss - John Mousinho has ruled himself out of the running.

He revealed to Portsmouth News: "I suppose the timing of Oxford looks great, but I am very, very happy here and it’s one of those things I look on with a bit of sadness because I would have loved for Karl to have kept his job for a long, long time.

Graeme Murty. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images).
"Pompey is definitely a place which really excites me. People can link me to Oxford if they want, but that is zero per cent of a possibility.

"Going back is definitely nothing that is remotely on my radar or Oxford’s to be honest."

Meanwhile, Sunderland Under-21 boss Graeme Murty has been linked as a potential candidate, though there has been no approach to Sunderland.

The U’s have taken one point from their wretched run and lost 3-0 at home to Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Defeat left them 17th in League One.

Murty is currently in charge of Sunderland’s Under-21s.

The former Reading defender has previously coached youth teams at Southampton and Norwich, before he joined Rangers in 2016 as Development Squad Head Coach. Murty also had two spells as first-team manager at Ibrox.

An Oxford statement read: “The board would like to thank Karl for his hard work and efforts in the five years since he joined but recent results and performances mean that a change is needed.”

