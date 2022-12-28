News you can trust since 1873
Next Norwich City manager: Two former Sunderland bosses handed outside chances

Two former Sunderland managers have been handed outside chances of becoming Norwich City’s next manager after Dean Smith’s sacking.

By James Copley
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Norwich City sacked Smith as manager following a run of just three wins in 13 league games. Their 2-1 defeat to Luton Town on Monday night made it four league defeats in a row for the Canaries who currently sit in 5th place in the Championship, 12 points behind Sheffield United who currently occupy 2nd place.

Following Smith’s dismissal, talk has turned towards who could replace him with the bookies quick to offer odds. Two former Sunderland managers feature in the betting. Steve Bruce and Sam Allardyce are both priced at 33/1.

Here’s the field in full courtesy of Sky Bet:

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: Steve Bruce the manager of Sunderland and Sam Allardyce the manager of Blackburn Rovers look on during the Barclays Premier League match between Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland at Ewood park on October 18, 2010 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Scott Parker – 5/2

Russell Martin – 7/2

Sean Dyche – 4/1

Mark Robins – 6/1

Ralph Hassenhuttl – 6/1

Chris Wilder – 8/1

Kjetil Knutsen – 10/1

Kieran McKenna –14/1

Ryan Lowe –16/1

David Wagner –18/1

Paul Warne – 20/1

Steven Gerrard – 20/1

Anthony Barry – 25/1

Garry Monk – 25/1

Kevin Muscat – 25/1

Bruno Lage – 33/1

Gareth Ainsworth – 33/1

Liam Manning – 33/1

Michael O'Neill – 33/1

Sam Allardyce – 33/1

Steve Bruce – 33/1

Steven Schumacher – 33/1

Brian Barry-Murphy – 40/1

Chris Hughton – 40/1

Leam Richardson – 40/1

Lee Bowyer – 40/1

Marcelo Bielsa – 40/1

Mark Warburton – 40/1

Steve Cotterill – 40/1

Tony Pulis – 40/1

Gio van Bronckhorst – 50/1

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – 50/1

Joey Barton – 50/1

Neil Lennon – 50/1

Nigel Adkins – 50/1