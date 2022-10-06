Next Middlesbrough manager latest: Surprise prices on Lee Cattermole, Roy Keane and Sam Allardyce
Lee Cattermole, Roy Keane and Sam Allardyce all feature in the betting to take the Middlesbrough job.
Middlesbrough’s search for a new manager remains ongoing with Leo Percovich and the rest of the interim coaching team taking charge for now.
Percovich has been taking training alongside Craig Liddle, Mark Tinkler and former Sunderland and Boro midfielder Cattermole.
The Teessiders managed a 1-0 win against Birmingham City on Wednesday evening in the Championship.
Most Popular
-
1
Jordan Henderson exclusive: Liverpool captain name drops three Sunderland players and talks Stadium of Light return
-
2
'Another solid game': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos following Blackpool draw
-
3
Sunderland wanted Tony Mowbray after Lee Johnson was sacked plus Roy Keane information
Interestingly, Cattermole (33/1), Sam Allardyce (33/1) and Roy Keane (50/1) have all been given an outside shot at taking the job by the bookmakers.
Here’s the full field, courtesy of SkyBet:
Rob Edwards – 8/13
Leo Percovich – 6/1
Michael Carrick – 6/1
Steve Cooper – 7/1
Carlos Corberan – 8/1
Mark Robins – 12/1
Sean Dyche – 14/1
Andre Villas-Boas – 16/1
Daniel Farke – 16/1
Gary O'Neil – 16/1
Michael Laudrup – 16/1
Scott Parker – 20/1
Nigel Pearson – 22/1
Aitor Karanka – 25/1
Gary Rowett – 25/1
Graeme Jones – 25/1
Liam Rosenior – 25/1
Mark Bonner – 25/1
Anthony Barry – 28/1
David Wagner – 28/1
Duncan Ferguson – 28/1
Wayne Rooney – 28/1
Brendan Rodgers – 33/1
John Terry – 33/1
Jonathan Woodgate – 33/1
Lee Cattermole – 33/1
Liam Manning – 33/1
Marcelo Bielsa – 33/1
Mark Warburton – 33/1
Nathan Jones – 33/1
Robbie Neilson – 33/1
Ryan Lowe – 33/1
Sam Allardyce – 33/1
Shota Arveladze – 33/1
Sol Bamba – 33/1
Steve McClaren – 33/1
Veljko Paunovic – 33/1
Robbie Fowler – 50/1
Roy Keane – 50/1