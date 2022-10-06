News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Next Middlesbrough manager latest: Surprise prices on Lee Cattermole, Roy Keane and Sam Allardyce

Lee Cattermole, Roy Keane and Sam Allardyce all feature in the betting to take the Middlesbrough job.

By James Copley
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 9:00 am - 1 min read

Middlesbrough’s search for a new manager remains ongoing with Leo Percovich and the rest of the interim coaching team taking charge for now.

Percovich has been taking training alongside Craig Liddle, Mark Tinkler and former Sunderland and Boro midfielder Cattermole.

The Teessiders managed a 1-0 win against Birmingham City on Wednesday evening in the Championship.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Roy Keane looks on prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on September 4, 2022 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Most Popular

Interestingly, Cattermole (33/1), Sam Allardyce (33/1) and Roy Keane (50/1) have all been given an outside shot at taking the job by the bookmakers.

Here’s the full field, courtesy of SkyBet:

Rob Edwards – 8/13

Leo Percovich – 6/1

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Michael Carrick – 6/1

Steve Cooper – 7/1

Carlos Corberan – 8/1

Mark Robins – 12/1

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Sean Dyche – 14/1

Andre Villas-Boas – 16/1

Daniel Farke – 16/1

Gary O'Neil – 16/1

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Michael Laudrup – 16/1

Scott Parker – 20/1

Nigel Pearson – 22/1

Aitor Karanka – 25/1

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Gary Rowett – 25/1

Graeme Jones – 25/1

Liam Rosenior – 25/1

Mark Bonner – 25/1

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Anthony Barry – 28/1

David Wagner – 28/1

Duncan Ferguson – 28/1

Wayne Rooney – 28/1

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Brendan Rodgers – 33/1

John Terry – 33/1

Jonathan Woodgate – 33/1

Lee Cattermole – 33/1

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Liam Manning – 33/1

Marcelo Bielsa – 33/1

Mark Warburton – 33/1

Nathan Jones – 33/1

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Robbie Neilson – 33/1

Ryan Lowe – 33/1

Sam Allardyce – 33/1

Shota Arveladze – 33/1

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Sol Bamba – 33/1

Steve McClaren – 33/1

Veljko Paunovic – 33/1

Robbie Fowler – 50/1

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Roy Keane – 50/1

Sam AllardyceMiddlesbroughSunderlandBirmingham City