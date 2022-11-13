Sunderland-born Mick Harford took charge of Luton Town this weekend on an interim basis following Nathan Jones’ exit to Southampton.

Harford – who was born in Sunderland – is a popular figure within the game and indeed in the North East. Harford spent time at both the Black Cats and Newcastle United during his playing career, before becoming a successful coach and manager following his retirement.

LUTON, ENGLAND - MAY 13: A general view outside the stadium as fans arrive prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Semi Final 1st Leg match between Luton Town and Huddersfield Town at Kenilworth Road on May 13, 2022 in Luton, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Indeed, Harford has been given odds of 16/1 to take the job on a full-time basis. Fellow ex-Newcastle players Scott Parker, Lee Bowyer and Sol Campbell are also in the running according to the bookies.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes also features in the betting after her successful stint of manager of the club’s women’s team.

Neil Critchley – 5/2

Gary O'Neil – 3/1

Stephen Robinson – 3/1

Rob Edwards – 5/1

Mark Bonner – 6/1

Graham Alexander – 16/1

Mick Harford –16/1

Chris Wilder – 20/1

Darren Ferguson – 20/1

Mark Warburton – 20/1

Ryan Lowe – 20/1

Steven Schumacher – 20/1

Emma Hayes – 22/1

Grant McCann – 25/1

Jody Morris – 25/1

Leam Richardson – 25/1

Liam Manning – 25/1

Gareth Ainsworth – 33/1

Ian Evatt – 33/1

Jonathan Woodgate – 33/1

Michael O'Neill – 33/1

Neil Lennon – 33/1

Scott Parker – 33/1

Sean Dyche – 33/1

Karl Robinson – 40/1

Lee Bowyer – 40/1

Sol Campbell – 40/1