Next Leeds United manager: Ex-Sunderland boss reveals why he left Elland Road

Leeds have announced former Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce will not be staying on as manager.

Leeds were relegated from the Premier League with Allardyce in charge for the final four games of the season.

A club statement read: “Leeds United and Sam Allardyce can confirm that both parties have mutually agreed for Sam’s spell at the club to end following the completion of the 2022-23 season.

“Sam joined the Whites for the final four games of the campaign and despite spirited performances against Manchester City and Newcastle United, the objective of staying in the Premier League was not reached.”

Allardyce has now confirmed he was unable to commit to a “long-term project” as they bid to bounce back to the top flight.

The former England boss said: “It has been an honour to manage Leeds United, a great club with an incredible fan base, who deserve to be in the Premier League.

“I have really enjoyed working with the staff and players at the club and I would like to thank Angus Kinnear for the opportunity.

“I’d also like to highlight the outstanding work of (assistants) Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane who have worked tirelessly over the past few weeks.