Jesse Marsch was sacked yesterday as Leeds United manager after less than a year in charge. Marsch departs Elland Road with Leeds sat in 17th place and outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon proved to be the final straw with Leeds now searching for their third manager in less than 12 months following the departures of Marcelo Bielsa and now Marsch.

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is currently the bookies' favourite to take the job with SkyBet offering odds of 11/10 on the Spaniard replacing Marsch. Interestingly, ex-Sunderland and Newcastle United boss Sam Allardyce has been given an outside shot of 40/1.

Sam Allardyce

There are, however, several candidates are ahead of Allardyce in the running. Corberan is one, alongside Andoni Iraola (2/1), Marcelo Bielsa (5/1), Mauricio Pochettino (8/1), Ralph Hasenhuttl (12/1), Ivan Juric (16/1), Ange Postecoglou (20/1), Marcello Gallardo (20/1), Nuno Espirito Santo (20/1), Kjetil Knutsen (25/1).

Another former Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez is 25/1 with former Rangers and Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard (25/1) also in the running. Domenico Tedesco (33/1), Chris Armas (40/1) and Chris Wilder (40/1) complete the field until Allardyce’s name crops up.