Hull City sacked manager Shota Arveladze on the same day as their Championship fixture against Luton Town with The Tigers 20th at the time, having lost four consecutive league games before the international break.

In a club statement, Hull chairman Acun Ilıcalı said: "During the international break, we had a number of meetings with Shota to discuss the direction of the team and the future of the club. As these meetings went on, it became clear our views weren't aligned so we have made the decision to part ways.

"Shota and Peter leave with our thanks, greatest respect and fond wishes for the future.

Olympiacos' head coach Pedro Martins

“Our focus is now supporting Andy and the squad and finding the best possible candidate to drive this club forward.

Arveladze’s sacking means that seven clubs in the Championship have already experienced a managerial change after just 10 games this season.

However, Hull City are said to have agreed a deal with Portuguese coach Pedro Martins to become their new boss, according to Football Insider,

The 52-year-old has also been linked with the vacant Wolves job in the Premier League. However, reports state that he has now agreed a deal to replace Arveladze.

Martins has been out of work since leaving Olympiacos earlier this year where he won the Greek title three times and made one appearance for the Portugal national team during a 20-year playing career.