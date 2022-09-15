Next Huddersfield Town manager: Ex-Sunderland, Newcastle United and Leeds United men linked with job
Two former Sunderland managers have entered the betting to replace Danny Schofield at Huddersfield Town.
Schofield was sacked as Huddersfield's boss after just 69 days in charge of the Championship club earlier this week following a series of poor results.
The Terriers, who sit second bottom of the Sky Bet Championship having lost six of their opening eight games, announced the end of Schofield’s brief reign on Wednesday morning following Tuesday’s 2-1 home defeat to Wigan.
David Wagner has emerged as an early favourite with the bookies to return to the club he managed to the Premier League when he was in charge between 2015 and 2019.
However, two former Sunderland bosses are also in the betting. Ex-Black Cats managers Roy Keane and Gus Poyet are both priced as outside shots (33/1) to replace Scholfield at Huddersfield Town.
Robbie Fowler, who threw his hat into the ring to manage Sunderland after the departure of Alex Neil to Stoke City, also features in the betting at 25/1.
The bookies are also differing odds on former Newcastle United, Arsenal, Tottenham and England defender Sol Campbell taking the job at 25/1, with former Magpies player and current Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton also 25/1.
Neil Warnock, often touted for the Sunderland job when it has come up in recent years, is priced at 25/1 with ex-Newcastle United manager Chris Hughton at 16/1.
Sunderland are currently sixth in the Championship following Wednesday night’s 3-0 away win to Reading with Patrick Roberts grabbing a double and Jack Clarke also netting.