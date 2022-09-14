Next Huddersfield manager: Early favourite revealed after Danny Schofield sacked after just 69 days

The Terriers, who sit second bottom of the Sky Bet Championship having lost six of their opening eight games, announced the end of Schofield’s brief reign on Wednesday morning following Tuesday’s 2-1 home defeat to Wigan.

A club statement read: “Danny Schofield has today been relieved of his duties as head coach of Huddersfield Town. Everyone at the club would like to thank Danny for his hard work and dedication and wishes him the very best for the future.

“The decision was made after Tuesday evening’s Sky Bet Championship defeat at home to Wigan Athletic, which took our competitive record during Danny’s time as permanent head coach to one win and one draw in nine competitive matches.”

Danny Schofield has been sacked as Huddersfield boss after just 69 days.

Schofield was appointed Carlos Corberan’s successor on July 7 having been part of Corberan’s coaching staff. Coaches Narcis Pelach and Paul Harsley will take temporary charge.