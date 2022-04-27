The former Sunderland boss was hotly tipped for a return to the Stadium of Light earlier this year when Lee Johnson was sacked.
Club chiefs at Sunderland spoke with Keane as part of the lengthy interview process.
In the end, it was Alex Neil appointed on a 12-month contract and he is now hoping to lead Sunderland to promotion through the play-offs.
But now the ex-Republic of Ireland and Nottingham Forest assistant manager is favourite to take the reins at Easter Road.
Hibs are on the lookout for a new manager after Shaun Maloney was relieved of his duties last week after just four months.
Former Sunderland boss Jack Ross also had a recent stint in charge at the Scottish Premiership club.
The Echo understands Keane has made it clear that he's interested in taking the job.
Indeed, The Echo’s sister title, the Edinburgh Evening News, states that Hibs Chief executive Ben Kensell and head of recruitment Ian Gordon will be in London for the next few days to meet with those who’ve expressed an interest in succeeding Maloney.
The Evening News also stated that these are not interviews for the vacant role and a shortlist has yet to be drawn up.
Their report states that Hibs are still looking to finalise their longlist as they take a patient approach in getting the right man for the job after Maloney was sacked just four months following his arrival.
Keane jas emerged as the frontrunner at 6/4, according to Irish bookmaker Paddy Power.