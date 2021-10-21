But there has been some managerial drama ahead of the clash between Sunderland and Charlton Athletic.

That’s because Charlton have sacked their manager after a poor start to this season’s campaign.

Nigel Adkins was sacked on Thursday morning ahead of the fixture against Lee Johnson’s men this weekend.

Ryan Mason.

The ex-Southampton and Hull City manager was relieved of his duties following Tuesday’s 3-2 defeat to Accrington Stanley.

Charlton are currently third-bottom of League One and have won just two in 13.

Talk, though, has quickly turned towards who could replace Adkins and whether or not they will be in place for the Addicks trip to the Stadium of Light.

Here, we take a look at the leading contenders:

JOHNNIE JACKSON

Jackson has been named caretaker manager of Charlton Athletic for a second time following the departure of manager Nigel Adkins.

The 39-year-old performed the same role at the club following the departure of Lee Bowyer to Birmingham City earlier this year.

Jackson, however, is well thought of at Charlton due to his exploits as a player.

After spells at Tottenham, Watford, Colchester United, Swindon Town, Coventry City, Derby County and Notts County, Jackson joined Charlton in 2010.

The former midfielder made 247 league appearances for the club and won promotion to the Championship as League One champions back in 2012.

His lack of managerial experience could count against him but he could be the man to stabilise Charlton due to his understanding of the club.

MICHAEL FLYNN

One man with plenty of experience in managing in the EFL, however, is Michael Flynn.

The Welshman took charge of Newport County between 2017 and 2021, amassing 250 games in the dugout.

The 41-year-old managed to keep the club in League Two following his appointment, later stabilising them in the fourth tier.

Flynn resigned earlier this month after nine league matches of the 2021-22 season with Newport 15th in League Two.

During a near 20-year playing career, Flynn turned out for Newport County, Wigan Athletic and Blackpool amongst others.

RYAN MASON

Ryan Mason is one of the more left-field names to have been linked with the Charlton job following Nigel Adkins’ departure.

The former Tottenham and England midfielder joined Hull City for £13million back in 2016.

But in a Premier League match against Chelsea the following year, Mason suffered a fractured skull that required surgery after a clash of heads with defender Gary Cahill,

The injury was to end his career but he later re-joined Tottenham as a coach.

But last year following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho as head coach, Mason was named interim head coach of Spurs until the end of the season.

At the age of 29, he became the youngest manager of a Premier League team.

Mason won his first match in charge against Southampton at home.

Four days later and managing only his second game, Mason oversaw Tottenham’s Carabao Cup loss to Manchester City.

He oversaw five more games in charge, winning three and losing two with Tottenham finishing seventh at the end of the season.

