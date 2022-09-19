News you can trust since 1873
Next Cardiff City Manager: Ex-Leeds United, Newcastle United and Burnley men enter betting

Neil Warnock has been installed as third-favourite to return to Cardiff City.

By James Copley
Monday, 19th September 2022, 9:00 am

The Bluebirds sacked boss Steve Morison on Sunday afternoon. The Welsh club are currently 18th in the Championship with 10 points from their opening 11 games this campaign, including a 3-2 win against Middlesbrough last week.

However, Morison has been relieved of his duties at the Cardiff City Stadium with immediate effect after the 1-0 loss to bottom of the table Huddersfield Town this past weekend.

Talk has already turned towards who could replace Morison in the Welsh capital, with Luton Town manager Nathan Jones an early front-runner alongside Sean Dyche and Neil Warnock.

CARDIFF, WALES - MARCH 16: General view outside of the stadium ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Stoke City at Cardiff City Stadium on March 16, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Nathan Jones - 4/1

Sean Dyche 5/1

Neil Warnock 6/1

Tony Pulis - 8/1

Paul Warne - 10/1

Mark Hudson - 14/1

Anthony Barry - 16/1

Michael Carrick - 16/1

Steven Schumacher - 16/1

Kieran McKenna - 20/1

Odds courtesy of SkyBet, correct at time of publication

