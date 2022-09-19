Next Cardiff City Manager: Ex-Leeds United, Newcastle United and Burnley men enter betting
Neil Warnock has been installed as third-favourite to return to Cardiff City.
The Bluebirds sacked boss Steve Morison on Sunday afternoon. The Welsh club are currently 18th in the Championship with 10 points from their opening 11 games this campaign, including a 3-2 win against Middlesbrough last week.
However, Morison has been relieved of his duties at the Cardiff City Stadium with immediate effect after the 1-0 loss to bottom of the table Huddersfield Town this past weekend.
Talk has already turned towards who could replace Morison in the Welsh capital, with Luton Town manager Nathan Jones an early front-runner alongside Sean Dyche and Neil Warnock.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland AFC news: Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' 21-word message to fans after Watford draw
-
2
Sunderland AFC news: Newcastle United eye £2.5m-rated Cats man as Kyril Louis-Dreyfus to provide cash boost
-
3
Sunderland defeat Newcastle United in youth game as Black Cats loanee nets hat-trick against Joey Barton's Bristol Rovers
Nathan Jones - 4/1
Sean Dyche 5/1
Neil Warnock 6/1
Tony Pulis - 8/1
Paul Warne - 10/1
Mark Hudson - 14/1
Anthony Barry - 16/1
Michael Carrick - 16/1
Steven Schumacher - 16/1
Kieran McKenna - 20/1
Odds courtesy of SkyBet, correct at time of publication