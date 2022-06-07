Next Blackpool Manager Odds: Three former Sunderland managers linked with Championship job and could compete with Black Cats

Sunderland’s Championship rivals are still searching for a new manager after Neil Critchley’s surprise departure last week.
Critchley won promotion from League One with Blackpool before leading The Tangerines to a 16th-place finish in the Championship.
He left Bloomfield Road to become Steven Gerrard's assistant at Aston Villa.
Michael Duff (7/4), Ian Evatt (5/1) and former Sunderland boss Simon Grayson (6/1) are the three favourites with the bookies so far.
Roy Keane is also an outside shot to take the job at Bloomfield Road at 33/1 while Mick McCarthy is priced at 25/1.
According to Gloucestershire Live, Blackpool have made an official approach to Cheltenham Town for Michael Duff to become their next manager with the Tangerines eyeing a manager who can work well with youth prospects.
