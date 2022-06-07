Next Blackpool Manager Odds: Three former Sunderland managers linked with Championship job and could compete with Black Cats

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s Championship rivals are still searching for a new manager after Neil Critchley’s surprise departure last week.

Critchley won promotion from League One with Blackpool before leading The Tangerines to a 16th-place finish in the Championship.

He left Bloomfield Road to become Steven Gerrard's assistant at Aston Villa.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 11: Roy Keane looks on prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 11, 2021 in London, United Kingdom. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Duff (7/4), Ian Evatt (5/1) and former Sunderland boss Simon Grayson (6/1) are the three favourites with the bookies so far.

Roy Keane is also an outside shot to take the job at Bloomfield Road at 33/1 while Mick McCarthy is priced at 25/1.

According to Gloucestershire Live, Blackpool have made an official approach to Cheltenham Town for Michael Duff to become their next manager with the Tangerines eyeing a manager who can work well with youth prospects.