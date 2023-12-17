Newcastle United's injury woes continue to worsen with the FA Cup clash against Sunderland approaching.

Newcastle United's injury woes worsened at the weekend after Fabian Schar and Joelinton were forced off during Saturday's 3-0 win over Fulham.

Newcastle and Sunderland are due to face each other in the third round of the FA Cup next month at the Stadium of Light.

The pair were taken off in the first half of the match at St James' Park with the score at 0-0. The Magpies ended up winning 3-0 but Newcastle's injury situation continues to hinder head coach Eddie Howe.

“Obviously that is the negative," said the Newcastle head coach after the game. "We don't think they're serious, but certainly to come off the pitch, they're short-term problems for us that we can't navigate easily at the moment.

“We were thinking that possibly we were through the worst of our injury situation. Now it's reared its head again in a negative way, so let's just see where we are."