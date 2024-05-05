Newcastle United's classy gesture to North East rivals Sunderland after sad news
Newcastle United have paid their respects to Sunderland legend Charlie Hurley.
Born in Cork but raised in London from a young age; Hurley made 402 league appearances for Sunderland between 1957 and 1969 and is widely regarded as one of the club’s greatest-ever players. Hurley was named Sunderland’s Player of the Century in 1979.
Hurley - nicknamed “The King” by Sunderland supporters - sadly passed away last week aged 87, prompting a flurry of tributes from prominent footballing figures, and fans inside the Stadium of Light during the game against Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland’s first since his passing.
It was confirmed earlier this week that there will be a special service at Sunderland Minster on Monday morning to remember Hurley and his incredible contribution to the club and the city. The service will be led by the Heaven Branch, a group of supporters dedicated to remembering fans and players alike who are sadly no longer with us.
Ahead of the service this Bank Holiday Monday, the Heaven Branch have shared pictures of Newcastle United’s tribute to the late Hurley. In a classy gesture, the Tynesiders sent flowers and a message which read: “Hugely respected by all who knew him at Newcastle United. A colossus of a man, not only in football but in life too. Sadly missed by all.” The letter was then signed: “Newcastle United. 6 May 2024.
Hurley remains one of only ten players to surpass 400 appearances in red and white and formed one of the most notable and most settled defensive lines in Sunderland's history in the 1960s alongside Jimmy Montgomery, Cecil Irwin, Len Ashurst, Martin Harvey and Jim McNab.
