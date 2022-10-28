Newcastle currently sit sixth in the PL2 Division 2 table after eight games. Sunderland are eighth.

“We know what it’s like – a big game, a derby, the demand. There’ll be a greater media presence, but the lads are there to perform. They have to execute the gameplan in a different environment,” said Sunderland’s Graeme Murty ahead of the Monday 7pm KO.

“At this level, they’ll scale up and down. They’ll go to places that aren’t quite as glamorous, then there are places like St. George’s Park last week – a great venue but without much of a crowd, and then there is St. James’ this Monday, with a bigger crowd and intensity.

Newcastle United v Sunderland: First team players set to feature in Under-21 derby. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

“We need to be able to go from one to the other, treat them all the same, and go and be ourselves. When we move towards that, we know as staff that the players are beginning to understand what’s really important. Not the outside influences, but what they put in on the pitch.”

Murty added: "Until we get to a stage where we’re comfortable in what we’re doing with the ball and up against the ball, we’ll primarily look at ourselves. Of course, as coaches, we’ll look at Newcastle’s systems and how they play, but we’re looking first and foremost at our players and how we can put them in an environment where they can learn and develop.”

Sunderland have sold out their away allocation for the game.

A Sunderland club statement read: “Due to a smaller allocation offered to away supporters, visiting tickets for the contest have at present sold out, and no tickets will be available for the away section on the gate. Tickets sold out to season card holders with 10+ Black Cat Points. Any further information regarding ticket sales will be announced in due course.”

