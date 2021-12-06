Newcastle United U23s vs Sunderland U23s: Live updates as Black Cats face Magpies in Premier League 2 derby
Sunderland are set to face Newcastle United in an U23 derby tonight on Tyneside.
The North East rivals square off in the Premier League 2 with the fixture marking the first time former coach Elliot Dickman has faced Sunderland since swapping Wearside for Newcastle United earlier this year.
Sunderland will again be led by interim management team Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor, with the search for Dickman’s replacement ongoing.
Their side may well not be at full strength, with Will Harris and Ellis Taylor recently missing through injury and illness.
Defender Arbenit Xhemajli could be involved, after making his senior comeback in the Papa John’s Trophy last week.
Here, we’ll bring you team news and updates from the clash as Sunderland face Newcastle United in the Premier League 2.
Last updated: Monday, 06 December, 2021, 18:24
- The Magpies take on the Wearsiders on Tyneside in the Premier League 2 this evening
- Kick-off is scheduled for 7pm
Team analysis
Big boost that Ellis Taylor and Stephen Wearne are available for the visitors.
Will Harris misses out with an ankle injury, while it seems likely that Benji Kimpioka’s absence is due to his inclusion in the squad tomorrow night.
The Newcastle United XI
A big test for Sunderland
Who are unlikely to be at full strength due to the first-team injury crisis.
A number of U23 players will likely be protected at least in part ahead of tomorrow’s game against Morecambe, while both Ellis Taylor and Will Harris are major doubts through illness and injury respectively.
Earlier this season....
It was Newcastle who took the points last time the two sides met at the Stadium of Light.
Tyrese Dyce put Sunderland in the lead, but goals from Jay Turner-Cooke and Adam Wilson in the second half turned the game on its head.