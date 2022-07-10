Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland played 45 minutes against Rangers in a pre-season friendly before the match was abandoned due to a power cut. The two teams had to wait for almost an hour before the game was officially ended.

Luke O’Nien put Alex Neil’s side ahead after he converted Alex Pritchard’s in-swinging corner at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira. That goal capped off an encouraging first half for Alex Neil’s men, yet the game wasn’t able to resume when players returned after the half-time interval.

"You want to play a game,” said van Bronckhorst. “You want to give minutes to all your players to be stronger. Once the lights broke, you wait and you keep waiting, you get the news that they don't have much hope that the lights will be working properly.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Ciaran Clark of Newcastle United makes his way towards the tunnel after being shown a red card during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St. James Park on November 30, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"By that point it was like one hour. Too much risk with players who come only in their first week, so an hour break and play on was not ideal. We took the decision to not play.

"There were other aspects, we had to go and get the bus, we don't have much hope that it will be working. At first, we said we'd wait 15 minutes, then 30, then 45. You want to get your players strong but you also want to keep them fresh and not injured. after such a long delay it's too risky."

The Sunderland Echo's coverage of SAFC in Portugal is brought to you in association with Flex Joinery. Visit www.flexjoinery.co.uk for further details.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 21: Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst holds the trophy after his team defeat Hearts 2-0 after extra time during the Scottish Cup Final match between Rangers and Heart of Midlothian at Hampden Park on May 21, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

