Newcastle United have signed the former Sunderland target to a one-year contract

Newcastle United have concluded the signing of experienced goalkeeper John Ruddy on a one-year deal.

The former Norwich City and Birmingham City man was heavily linked with a move to Sunderland two summers ago after the Black Cats’ promotion to the Championship from League One.

Sunderland, however, opted to hand Anthony Patterson the number one shirt and signed Alex Bass as back-up. Ruddy instead joined Birmingham City, where he remained until the end of last season before leaving after the Midlands club were relegated to League One.

Ruddy, 37, has now signed a one-year deal at Premier League club Newcastle United and is expected to act as back-up behind Nick Pope, Mark Gillespie and new signing Odysseas Vlachodimos. martin Dubravka also remains contracted by the Magpies.

“It was an opportunity I couldn't turn down. It's a huge, huge club which is only going one way and to be a part of that, however big or small, is going to be very pleasing and very exciting,” the one-time England international said after signing for Newcastle.

Newcastle United’s head coach, Eddie Howe, added: “I’m pleased to welcome John to Newcastle United. He has a huge amount of experience and adds a level of support and competition that we need.

