Newcastle United fan spotted watching Blackpool vs Sunderland amid classy gesture from Tangerines
and live on Freeview channel 276
Eagle-eyed Sunderland fans were quick to spot a familiar shirt at Bloomfield Road against Blackpool on Saturday afternoon.
During the game, which was played in scorching temperatures at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool took the well-appreciated and classy step of handing free water to the packed-away end with thousands of Mackems in attendance.
Eliezer Mayenda had the best chance of the first half for Sunderland in the opening minute of the game but saw his shot saved by Dan Grimshaw. Despite their dominance in the opening 45, Le Bris’ side couldn’t convert any of their chances as the first half ended goalless between the two sides.
Zak Johnson replaced Aji Alese in defence at half-time for Régis Le Bris with Blackpool making eight changes ahead of the second stanza. Chris Rigg then replaced Alan Browne at the 70-minute mark with the scores still level. Sunderland took the lead deep into the second half through Jack Clarke after good work from Dan Neil, Chris Rigg and Patrick Roberts in the build-up.
Sunderland fans, though, were quick to spot a Newcastle United shirt in the home end at Bloomfield Road, much to the amusement of the travelling support with multiple videos posted online during the game.
After the game, Le Bris confirmed that a group of Sunderland players not involved in Saturday's friendly against Blackpool are unlikely to be in his plans for the upcoming campaign.
Le Bris named a much smaller squad for the 1-0 friendly win at Bloomfield Road, with Luis Hemir, Jewison Bennette and Jay Matete all instead named in the starting XI for the U21 side as they took on Hartlepool United at Victoria Park.
