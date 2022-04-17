Newcastle and Everton battle for '£1m-rated' Sunderland 'wonderkid'

The Sun report both clubs, who have been battling against relegation from the Premier League this season, are keeping tabs on the Sunderland youth.

They claim 14-year-old Rigg could be valued up to £1million.

The Sun report: “The local lad comes from a family who support Newcastle United but he may head for Merseyside.”

Sunderland's Academy of Light.

The teenager is already playing for Sunderland’s Under-18 side.

The Black Cats have a proud history of producing a number of top talents from its academy over the years including the likes of Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford.

A number of Sunderland youngsters have left Wearside since the club was relegated from the Championship including Logan Pye and Luca Stephenson depart to Manchester United and Liverpool.