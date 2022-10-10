News you can trust since 1873
New venue for Sunderland v Leeds United clash - everything fans need to know

Sunderland Under-21’s home game against Leeds United’s second string tonight has been moved to the Stadium of Light.

By Richard Mennear
Monday, 10th October 2022, 1:21 pm - 1 min read

A club statement read: “Tonight’s Premier League 2 encounter was due to be played at Eppleton CW, but the Black Cats will instead face the Elland Road outfit under the Wearside lights.

“Pre-purchased tickets for the fixture will remain valid and supporters can access the stadium via turnstiles one to four in the West Stand.”

A club statement from Sunderland added: “Sunderland AFC season card holders have FREE access to all Under-21 and SAFC Women’s league fixtures played on home soil, including the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

“Fans can also purchase a ticket for the fixture this evening in-person at the stadium via the aforementioned turnstiles.”

