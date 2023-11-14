New transfer signing starts for Sunderland youth team as Ellis Taylor nets winner
Kelechi Chibueze started for Sunderland's under-21 side against Bristol City earlier this week.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Leicester City goalkeeper Kelechi Chibueze started for Sunderland's under-21 side on Monday following his switch to the Academy of Light.
The club confirmed last month that the 19-year-old has joined on a deal that will initially run until the end of this season, with the option of a further season.
As The Echo revealed in September, Chibueze had been on trial at the club but has now joined the Academy goalkeeping ranks. An England international at U16 level, Chibueze moved to Leicester City from Chelsea.
The goalkeeper started for Graeme Murty's side as the under-21s picked up another three points in the Premier League Cup after a 1-0 win against Bristol City.
Ellis Taylor, who was a late call-up to Tony Mowbray's bench against Birmingham City following an injury to Dennis Cirkin during the warm-up, scored the only goal of the clash.
Sunderland XI: Chibueze, Crompton (Chiabi), Fieldson (Bainbridge), Bell, Taylor, Burke (Robertson), Middlemas, Jones, Spellman, Watson (Ryder), Gardiner.
Subs: Cameron, Bainbridge, Chiabi, Robertson, Ryder.