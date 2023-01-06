New time for Coventry City game as Sunderland v Leeds is postponed due to 'considerable' illness
Sunderland’s trip to Coventry City next month has been selected for television coverage, it has been confirmed.
Sky Sports will now show the Championship clash.
The game was originally scheduled for 3pm on Saturday 25 February, the fixture will now kick off at 12.30pm on the same date.
A Sunderland statement read: “Sunderland AFC's upcoming trip to Coventry City has been selected for live broadcast on Sky Sports.
“Initially scheduled for 3pm on Saturday 25 February, the fixture will now kick off at 12.30pm on the same date.
"Ticketing information for the fixture will be released in due course."
Meanwhile, Sunderland have confirmed the Under-18 game with Leeds United, scheduled for Saturday, is off due to ‘considerable player and staff illness absences’ across both clubs.
They tweeted: “Tomorrow's Under-18 contest between #SAFC and Leeds United has been postponed due to considerable player and staff illness absences across both clubs.
“A rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course.”