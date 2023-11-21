Sunderland have made a decent start to their second season back in the Championship and sit sixth on 26 points.

Sunderland beat Birmingham 3-1 at the Stadium of Light in the Championship before the international break.

The Black Cats took the lead in the 17th minute when Jobe Bellingham converted from a corner after Nazariy Rusyn flicked the ball on.

Birmingham drew level in the 30th minute, though, when Jay Stansfield set up Koji Miyoshi to make it 1-1 at the half-time interval.

Sunderland retook the lead after an own goal before substitute Adil Aouchiche secured the points with his first goal for the club 14 minutes from time.

And now, football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor have deployed their predictive Championship supercomputer once again with projections simulating the outcome of the remaining season and the next set of fixtures, incorporating current standings and recent form.

Here, we take a look at how the league table is predicted to look at the end of the 2023-24 season:

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: The shirt of Sunderland player Jobe Bellingham showing JOBE during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Birmingham City at Stadium of Light on November 11, 2023 in Sunderland, England.

Sheffield Wednesday are predicted to finish 24th on 31 points in the Championship come the end of the 2023-24 season, according to the latest "supercomputer" predictions.

QPR are predicted to finish 23rd on 33 points in the Championship come the end of the 2023-24 season, according to the latest "supercomputer" predictions.