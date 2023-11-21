New predicted final Championship table after Sunderland win vs Birmingham City and Leeds United twist - gallery
Sunderland beat Birmingham 3-1 at the Stadium of Light in the Championship before the international break.
The Black Cats took the lead in the 17th minute when Jobe Bellingham converted from a corner after Nazariy Rusyn flicked the ball on.
Birmingham drew level in the 30th minute, though, when Jay Stansfield set up Koji Miyoshi to make it 1-1 at the half-time interval.
Sunderland retook the lead after an own goal before substitute Adil Aouchiche secured the points with his first goal for the club 14 minutes from time.
And now, football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor have deployed their predictive Championship supercomputer once again with projections simulating the outcome of the remaining season and the next set of fixtures, incorporating current standings and recent form.
Here, we take a look at how the league table is predicted to look at the end of the 2023-24 season: