News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland. Photo: Chris FryattJack Clarke playing for Sunderland. Photo: Chris Fryatt
Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland. Photo: Chris Fryatt

New-look Sunderland starting XI and bench which could face Ipswich - if transfer rumours come true: Gallery

What Sunderland’s starting XI and bench could look like for their Championship opener against Ipswich Town if some of the transfer rumours turn out to be true this summer...
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:11 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 12:17 BST

Sunderland are stepping up their preparations ahead of the new Championship season - with less than three weeks remaining until their opening match against Ipswich.

The Black Cats have already made four new signings this summer and are still looking to strengthen in the transfer market.

Sunderland have been linked with several players over the past few weeks, with just over a month to go until the end of the window.

Ahead of the Ipswich match on August 6, we’ve put together a potential Sunderland XI and bench which could be selected if rumours are true.

Championship clubs will also be allowed to name nine substitutes for the 2023/24 campaign:

The 23-year-old started every Championship fixture last season as Sunderland reached the play-offs.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The 23-year-old started every Championship fixture last season as Sunderland reached the play-offs. Photo: Martin Swinney

Photo Sales
Hume, 21, became a regular starter for Sunderland in the second half of last season and was rewarded with a contract extension earlier this summer.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Hume, 21, became a regular starter for Sunderland in the second half of last season and was rewarded with a contract extension earlier this summer. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
While West Ham have been credited with interest in the centre-back, Ballard, 23, will be keen to play regularly again after missing the end of last season with a hamstring injury.

3. CB: Dan Ballard

While West Ham have been credited with interest in the centre-back, Ballard, 23, will be keen to play regularly again after missing the end of last season with a hamstring injury. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Championship club Blackburn have shown interest in Batth this summer, yet the centre-back remains a key player at Sunderland after an impressive 2022/23 campaign.

4. CB: Danny Batth

Championship club Blackburn have shown interest in Batth this summer, yet the centre-back remains a key player at Sunderland after an impressive 2022/23 campaign. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:SunderlandIpswichIpswich TownBlack Cats