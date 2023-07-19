What Sunderland’s starting XI and bench could look like for their Championship opener against Ipswich Town if some of the transfer rumours turn out to be true this summer...

Sunderland are stepping up their preparations ahead of the new Championship season - with less than three weeks remaining until their opening match against Ipswich.

The Black Cats have already made four new signings this summer and are still looking to strengthen in the transfer market.

Sunderland have been linked with several players over the past few weeks, with just over a month to go until the end of the window.

Ahead of the Ipswich match on August 6, we’ve put together a potential Sunderland XI and bench which could be selected if rumours are true.

Championship clubs will also be allowed to name nine substitutes for the 2023/24 campaign:

1 . GK: Anthony Patterson The 23-year-old started every Championship fixture last season as Sunderland reached the play-offs.

2 . RB: Trai Hume Hume, 21, became a regular starter for Sunderland in the second half of last season and was rewarded with a contract extension earlier this summer.

3 . CB: Dan Ballard While West Ham have been credited with interest in the centre-back, Ballard, 23, will be keen to play regularly again after missing the end of last season with a hamstring injury.

4 . CB: Danny Batth Championship club Blackburn have shown interest in Batth this summer, yet the centre-back remains a key player at Sunderland after an impressive 2022/23 campaign.