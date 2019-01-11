New dates confirmed for Sunderland's League One fixtures against Gillingham and Accrington Stanley

Have your say

The new dates for Sunderland's postponed game against Gillingham and abandoned fixture with Accrington Stanley have been confirmed by the EFL.

Sunderland were due to face Gillingham at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, January 26, before Steve Lovell's side recorded a shock victory over Cardiff to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

For that reason, the game will now take place on Tuesday, February 19 (7.45pm kick-off).

A new date has also been confirmed for Sunderland's away trip to Accrington Stanley, after the game at the Wham Stadium was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch last month.

The fixture will now be held on Tuesday March 5 (7:45 kick-off).

Sunderland have stated ticket details for both fixtures will be confirmed in due course.