Mowbray is set to rotate his side for the visit to Shrewsbury Town and there will be opportunities for some of the youngsters in the squad, but he has made clear that he intends to pick a side that is strong enough to win the game against very competitive opposition.

Sunderland's recent record in the competition is dismal - they have not won a game since 2018 and have not progressed to the fourth round since 2015.

The club's efforts this year will have extra significance as they mark 50 years since the competition was won with a shock victory over Leeds United at Wembley.



Mowbray remembers that day well and so while there will almost certainly be rotation, with Ross Stewart one strong contender to be rested, the message is clear.

"I've spoken about it since I've been here, 1973 and how massive it was, that was my first memory of Sunderland," Mowbray said.

"I was cheering Sunderland on that day, Leeds United had an amazing team challenging for the league title every year under Don Revie. Giles, Bremner, Hunter, Charlton... for Sunderland to do what they did that day was unbelievable.

"I lived in the North East and I was that young that rivalries didn't really come into it, I've always had an affinity because of that and I'm certainly aware of it.

"I just want to win every game. My job at this club is to create an identity and try to develop some young players - but my job is also to win. That never leaves you.

"We're going to Shrewsbury and we're going to try and win. There is a balance to be had in terms of how strong a team you need to pick to win, but then with a squad of 22 or 24 you have to give them an opportunity, a chance to earn trust. I think we've done that with this group over the last few weeks.

"We're trying to win, because the great thing about cups is you never know what's round the corner, the ball can come out the bag and all of a sudden you could be playing Manchester City or Liverpool.

"Let's give ourselves a chance to see what's coming."

Shrewsbury Town sit 16th in League One and proved difficult opponents throughout Sunderland's spell in the fourth tier. They currently have three former Black Cats on their books, though it remains to be seen how much of the game they will be able to feature in.

Carl Winchester is not expected to feature against his parent club, while defender Tom Flanagan is a major doubt after picking up an injury in the most recent league fixture. Forward Aiden O'Brien recently returned to action following injury and could be in contention to play a significant part in the tie.

