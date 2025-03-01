Sunderland’s 17-year-old wonderkid Chris Rigg has impressed on Wearside during the 2024-25 season

Former Sunderland man Martyn Waghorn has urged Chris Rigg to “never forget” his roots amid transfer speculation.

The 17-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign under head coach Régis Le Bris after penning a three-year contract at Sunderland last summer. On Friday evening, Rigg made his 31st appearance against Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship this season and is widely regarded as one of the best talents in the country.

That increasing reputation has prompted intense transfer speculation over recent windows, with the likes of Manchester United and Inter Milan linked with a move for the England youth team player. Rigg made his first appearence for Sunderland as a 15-year-old in the FA Cup and has been on an upward trajectory ever since.

Speaking with The Echo after his recent retirement from playing at 35, ex-Sunderland youth teamer Waghorn was quick to offer advice to Rigg amid the constant speculation linking him with a move away from the Academy of Light.

“Just never forget where you were made and how you were made,” Waghorn said when asked what advice he would give to Rigg after enjoying a long career in the game. “Whatever happens, always just give 100 per cent for the club. That's all the fans want. He's a legend to the fans already for what he's done. Just the way he goes around the pitch and how he conducts himself. That'll never change, and fans will never want to see that change.

“Whatever he goes on to do, he's going to go on to have a successful career, no doubt. But just that passion and raw energy and excitement and enjoyment for the game, just don't ever lose that because there'll be moments where he has good spells or he'll have bad spells. That's football; that's life. Whoever's going to be in the team or any footballer, just enjoy those moments of pure happiness.

“Every time you step on the pitch, just try and get something out of it, some way, shape or form, because the game goes so quick. You'll have moments of pure success or there'll be tough moments, there'll be tough periods in your life, injuries, circumstances, life, but just try and never take it for granted for playing for a club like Sunderland or wherever you're going to be because there are special moments that will live with you forever.

“And on the flip side, for me, the time at Derby again, second time around, the promotion, that team that you get promotion with or success with, you'll have that bond forever. So whatever happens, whatever you go on to do, whatever your future entails, you'll have that year where you got promoted with a side or a group of players or a management. You'll always have special moments.”