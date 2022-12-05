Honeyman had been named captain for that campaign by Jack Ross having broken into the senior squad during the club's relegation from the Championship, and was twice within minutes of lifting a trophy at Wembley.The midfielder then moved to Hull City, where he was player of the season and named in the League One team of the season as they beat Sunderland to promotion 2020/21.

Honeyman returned to the Stadium of Light for the second time with Millwall on Saturday and spoke to club historian Rob Mason ahead of the game for the Red & White programme.

He said he was thrilled to see the Black Cats finally win promotion: "Ever since I've left I've watched every highlight and every game. That'll never change.

"I know how much it means to everyone at Sunderland and it's great to be heading back to the big time. Everyone was sick of League One after my one year so I can't imagine how everyone felt after another three years.

"I'm delighted because I've got mates who are Sunderland fans and my mam's still a big Sunderland fan."

Having bolstered his reputation within the EFL significantly during his successful stint at Hull, the 27-year-old is hoping Millwall proves the perfect platform to kick on again.

Former Sunderland midfielder George Honeyman

"My one regret as captain at Sunderland is I was so determined to be a good captain I think I forgot about trying to make myself a better player," he said.

"Going to Hull without those responsibilities - although I captained the club a few times - I was more able to focus on myself and it was a change of mindset.

"I'm coming up to 28 and I still think I've got more to give in terms of my potential as a player in my next few years at Millwall.Millwall have been in the top 10 for the last few seasons, just missed out on the play-offs last season and it's probably the first time in my career I've been at a steady club. That's not in any way being derogatory to Sunderland but when I was there it was going through one of the most turbulent times in its history.

"It was the same at Hill with the takeover but at Millwall I've joined a club with a really good base and settled squad so I feel really lucky. I'd love to be the missing piece to take Millwall to the next level."

On that heartbreaking 2018/19 campaign he reflected: "I'm sure the older I get the prouder I'll be of those achievements but I can't lie, it's still not a fond memory for me.

Being a lad who came through the academy, to even think about captaining the first team was amazing but to do so at Wembley and have a chance to lift the trophy was wildest dreams stuff.