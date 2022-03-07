Neve Herron scores twice to give Sunderland Ladies crucial 2-0 victory over Charlton Athletic

The young midfielder’s second half brace – and a player of the match display from goalkeeper Claudia Moan – ended a run of seven league games without a win for the Black Cats to all but guarantee them a place in the second-tier next season.

Herron pounced on a loose ball to fire the hosts into the lead on the hour, then doubled the advantage from the spot in stoppage time, while Moan pulled off a succession of superb saves to keep the Addicks out.

Despite turning in some good performances Mel Reay’s side have struggled to take the chances their possession and good play have deserved, and from the early stages of Sundays game things looked to be following a similar pattern.

Neve Herron scores twice to give Sunderland Ladies crucial. Picture: Chris Fryatt

From the first whistle they flew forward, Grace McCatty’s volley striking the bar from Emily Scarr’s corner, Keira Ramshaw shooting straight at Eartha Cumings from close range and Abby Joice’s goal-bound effort blocked by Kiera Skeels all within the first 20 minutes.

Charlton too had their opportunities with Robinson testing the recalled Moan from distance, before Jorja Fox, Sophie Quirk and Beth Roe failed to find the target. Their best fell to Elise Hughes who found space but somehow rolled her shot inches wide from six yards.

The visitors started the second period as they ended the first, pinning Sunderland back on the edge of their box but they were unable to find a way past the impressive Moan.

And, if Moan wasn’t there, McCatty was – the veteran defender typifying the Black Cats’ determination by first throwing herself at a cross which looked to be creeping in.

After weathering the storm, the home side hit back at the other end as Farrugia flashed wide and then Emma Kelly blasted straight at Cumings after driving forward from midfield.

However, the all-important break through was to come shortly after. Charlton failed to clear Kelly’s deep cross which bounced out to Herron who calmly directed the ball through the crowded penalty area and into the bottom corner.

Buoyed by going ahead, and sensing the Addicks’ frustration, the Black Cats immediately went in search of their second but had to wait until added time until they found it.

Holly Manders, who had come on for Ramshaw who was injured in the build up to Herron’s opener, seemed to be tripped while through on goal with referee Dane McCarrick pointing to the spot.

With their captain and regular penalty taker watching from the dugout, it was Herron who stepped up and passed the ball into the bottom corner beyond Cumings’ dive.

A much-needed win will no doubt lift spirits around the Ladies’ camp heading into the final six games of the season with a trip to Blackburn Rovers up next and the possibility of moving 19 points clear of bottom club Coventry United.

Sunderland: Moan; Griffiths, McCatty, Towers, Brown; Scarr, Herron, Kelly (McInnes 84’), Joice, Ramshaw (Manders 67’); Farrugia (Watson 84’).

Subs: Cowling, Boyes, Mullen, Blakey, Ede, Burt.

