Neil Warnock will be back at the Stadium of Light next season after agreeing a deal to continue as manager at Huddersfield Town.

Warnock had been expected to bring his managerial career to an end after engineering a remarkable escape from danger last season, which included taking a crucial point from an impressive performance against Tony Mowbray's side in the latter weeks of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the imminent takeover of The Terriers by American businessman Kevin Nagle has convinced the 74-year-old and his assistant Ronnie Jepson to continue.

Warnock says he is 'quietly confident' about what he can achieve next season.

“After having conversations with Jake Edwards [Huddersfield Town CEO], it became obvious that this was going to be a difficult job for me to leave and for anybody new to come into after what we’d built at the end of last season," he said last season.

“I’ve agreed to stay on alongside Ronnie and just as we did when we came back last February, we’re going to try and do the best we can with our squad that we can hopefully make one or two additions to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re quietly confident – I know what the Club is all about and I have to say, the response I got after those last two games is something I’ve never experienced in my whole life. This is now a chance for me to put something back into the Club and give us some stability during this transitional period.

“Once I knew that Sharon was okay with me continuing, I’ve been fully concentrating on knuckling down to do the best we can in trying to get this great Club up the league.”

Speaking after the 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light last season, Warnock said turning down the Sunderland job was the biggest regret of his career to date.

"It’s my biggest regret in my whole career," Warnock said.

"I turned Chelsea down but that wasn’t a regret, Sunderland was a regret. I didn’t want to do the dirty on a player I used to play with, Malcolm Crosby, who was caretaker manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad