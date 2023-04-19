Warnock had lost influential midfielder Jonathan Hogg in the build-up to the game with an injury, and as a result decided to try and stifle Sunderland's passing style at source with an aggressive pressing game.

Without Edouard Michut the home side were again operating with a depleted squad and struggled during the second half in particular to contain their athletic opponent on a frustrating night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're disappointed not to take maximum points but Tony has got a good, young side and so you probably have to be happy with a point," Warnock said.

Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock

"We just weren't clinical enough, we had chances in the second half. I said at half time that I felt we could step up a yard and step it up. We did that and I can't ask anymore of the lads, they've given me everything. We acquitted ourselves really well, we tried to play on the foot foot when we could. We could have done more with our set pieces but when we lost Hoggy [to injury] I thought we could have a go rather than just sitting off and letting them beat us, and I thought that worked a treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I didn't make any subs because we were doing so well, the full backs were fabulous - Matty Pearson had to do a job on when the best players in the league in Clarke, I love him - so positive in everything he does.

"I was really pleased with how we did - I thought we got stronger as it went on. It's a young, exciting side here but we wanted to have a go. Even from goal kicks and things like that, we didn't want to let them play. To do that you need legs and we had that.

"We got done with a deflection at Swansea so it was nice get one ourselves tonight, we've had no luck at all since we got here."