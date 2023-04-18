Neil Warnock discusses his biggest regret involving Sunderland job in 1992

Warnock could have taken over back in 1992 but turned the job down out of respect to then-manager Malcolm Crosby, who he had worked with during his playing career

Warnock told the Yorkshire Post: "It was my biggest regret in my whole career. I turned Chelsea down, but that wasn't a regret. Sunderland was a regret. I didn't want to do the dirty on a player who I used to play with in Malcolm Crosby, who was caretaker manager.

"So I said to the chairman Bob Murray that I would come when they get knocked out of the Cup. And they got to the final. It must have been fate…

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: Neil Warnock, Manager of Huddersfield Town, reacts during the Sky Bet Championship between Huddersfield Town and Bristol City at John Smith's Stadium on March 07, 2023 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

"I like the north east and all the clubs. I enjoyed Middlesbrough and Sunderland and Newcastle, wow. What can you say about the fans, they just turn out in their thousands home and away.

"But I have also been ever so pleased with our fans, especially away from home. It's been a difficult year and they know we have just got to try and get through this period. I have not heard anyone get on anybody's back and it's good, really. We can't be having that with four games to go.”

