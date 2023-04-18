Neil Warnock discusses his biggest regret involving Sunderland job in 1992
Huddersfield Town boss has detailed once again how not taking the Sunderland job back in 1992 remains his biggest regret
Warnock could have taken over back in 1992 but turned the job down out of respect to then-manager Malcolm Crosby, who he had worked with during his playing career
Warnock told the Yorkshire Post: "It was my biggest regret in my whole career. I turned Chelsea down, but that wasn't a regret. Sunderland was a regret. I didn't want to do the dirty on a player who I used to play with in Malcolm Crosby, who was caretaker manager.
"So I said to the chairman Bob Murray that I would come when they get knocked out of the Cup. And they got to the final. It must have been fate…
"I like the north east and all the clubs. I enjoyed Middlesbrough and Sunderland and Newcastle, wow. What can you say about the fans, they just turn out in their thousands home and away.
"But I have also been ever so pleased with our fans, especially away from home. It's been a difficult year and they know we have just got to try and get through this period. I have not heard anyone get on anybody's back and it's good, really. We can't be having that with four games to go.”
Sunderland are next in action against Neil Warnock’s Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening with three fixtures left to play following the midweek clash as Tony Mowbray’s men compete for a play-off spot.