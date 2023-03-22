Warnock called for the changes after seeing seen how dementia has impacted Rotherham United and Sunderland legend Dave Watson. However, the International Football Association Board recently rejected a Premier League request to trial allowing substitutes on for 15 minutes to assess head injuries.

Medics are currently expected to decide in around five on-field minutes if a player should be permanently removed. Dennis Cirkin was concussed playing for Sunderland against Millwall and has yet to return to first-team action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You've got to be conscious of it because everybody knows the results and managers do try and rush players back at times," he said. "Managers should just leave it to the medical people.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: Neil Warnock, Manager of Huddersfield Town, reacts during the Sky Bet Championship between Huddersfield Town and Bristol City at John Smith's Stadium on March 07, 2023 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

"I think in the next couple of years you'll see concussion subs allowed, it's just common sense. I don't understand why it's not come in already."

On Watson, who won the FA Cup with Sunderland in 1973 and played 65 times for England, Warnock added: "He was the first pick in five-a-side [at Rotherham] because he was like three men and he headed the ball 40 yards," recalled Warnock. "I'm just glad I was a winger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad