Neil Warnock looks set to return to the Stadium of Light next season after agreeing to stay on as Huddersfield Town's manager in the Championship.

The 74-year-old guided the Terriers clear of relegation in the second tier last season with Wigan Athletic, Reading and Blackpool going down to League One while Huddersfield managed to finish 15th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warnock guided the club to a string of superb results towards the back end of the season, including a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light against Sunderland as Tony Mowbray's side were chasing a top-six spot.

Following the game, the former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough manager joked that at 74, the match would likely be his last visit to Wearside... that, however, looks to have changed.

Warnock was appointed until the end of last season and it was initially stated that he had intention of staying on permanently by Huddersfield’s previous owner, Dean Hoyle.

A report from Mail Sport has claimed that he has had a "change of heart" and agreed to stay on following talks with the club’s new owner, American businessman Kevin Nagle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The article also adds that Huddersfield Town had begun considering other managers to replace Warnock under the assumption of his departure and had spoken to several other candidates since securing their Championship status last month.