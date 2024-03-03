Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland striker Don Goodman has delivered a strong verdict on Sunderland's 'model' and the Black Cats' play-off hopes.

Sunderland suffered a fourth loss on the spin away to Norwich City at Carrow Road in the Championship last Saturday, leaving Mike Dodds' side nine points away from the play-offs, and the same number from the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland's model has produced good results generally with the club rising from League One to the Championship and making the play-offs last season under Tony Mowbray while signing talented players like Dan Ballard, Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts and Trai Hume.

However, fast forward to this season and the club's recruitment appears to have dipped with many of Sunderland's signings from the last three windows struggling to make an impact whilst experienced players like Danny Batth, Lynden Gooch and Alex Pritchard have all left the club with the Black Cats focusing on signing young players.

Sunderland's hierarchy and decision-makers have also come under fire for replacing Mowbray with former Rangers boss Michael Beale, who endured a disastrous 12-game stint as head coach before being relieved of his duties.

Speaking to West Brom News, Goodman explained his thoughts on the Championship and Sunderland's way of doing things: “Anybody would look at Chelsea, or perhaps Sunderland for a more balanced model in the Championship – that’s the model those clubs use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sunderland lost a brilliant manager in Tony Mowbray through refusing to change that model, and now I doubt very much they are going to get into the play-offs because they changed manager and their model means young players will be inconsistent.

“Young players need leadership around them and older heads. That’s something I had coming through as a 17-year-old breaking through at Bradford all those years ago.“