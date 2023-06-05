The deal to bring Birmingham City midfielder Jobe Bellingham to Sunderland may not be as far along as first though, according to a new national report today.

Bellingham, younger brother of Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude, was in attendance for the first leg of Sunderland's play-off semi-final against Luton Town at the Stadium of Light earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bellingham family have close links with the Black Cats hierarchy, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, first-team coach Mike Dodds and head of coaching Stuart English all playing a part in the development of both brothers.

Bellingham made his full debut for Birmingham City against Sunderland at St Andrew's earlier this season in a game the Black Cats eventually won 2-1.

Several reports had recently suggested that the deal had progressed to the stage of a medical with Bellingham set to join Sunderland for a fee much less than the £3million first mentioned.

However, the Daily Mail state that Sunderland have been told to up their £1million offer by Birmingham City if they are to sign the 17-year-old midfielder. The report also claims that Black Cats teenage keeper Toby Bell, 14, is wanted by Manchester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In other news, Sunderland youth team player Zak Johnson, 18, has been called up to England's under-18 squad for the next round of international fixtures alongside Bellingham.

Johnson, a defender by trade, and midfielder Bellingham are part of a 23-man squad with England under-18s set to face Norway in Lisbon on June 9.