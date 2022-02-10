Next Sunderland manager: National reaction and insight as to why Roy Keane turned down SAFC job

Today it has emerged Sunderland are in ‘advanced talks’ with former Preston North End and Norwich City boss Alex Neil following Roy Keane’s decision to turn down the SAFC job.

It has been a dramatic morning on Wearside after it emerged Keane would not be returning to the Stadium of Light for a second spell as manager.

Keane has been the leading candidate for over a week and was the No1 choice of the bulk of Sunderland fans.

But they were dealt a blow when he turned down the offer, that followed two interviews.

Former Preston North End and Norwich City boss Neil had a second interview earlier this week and Sky Sports are now reporting the club is in advanced talks with him over the head coach role.

This is what the national media are saying about Keane’s decision to turn the job down:

"After at least two interviews with Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and others at the club in the past week, Keane is thought to have been offered the position on Wednesday. Sources who know Keane were discussing how his arrival on Wearside would galvanise the club.

“But over the course of Wednesday evening it became apparent that this might not be the case.”

“Sources have suggested that contractual issues played a part in the collapse of the deal, which had seemed likely to happen over the weekend.

“It means attention will now turn to other candidates, including Grant McCann and Alex Neil. Second interviews have been taking place this week.”

“On Wednesday executives at the Stadium of Light had been cautiously optimistic that Keane would be in charge for the League One game at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday but by Thursday it became clear that contractual difficulties could not be ironed out."

“Keane has hoped he would galvanise the club but has been left unconvinced that he could have a uniting impact.

“He is also on a big money punditry deal with Sky Sports that is up for renewal."

