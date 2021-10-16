National League coach confirms Sunderland have made interesting decision regarding on-loan attacker
The Black Cats have made a decision regarding Benji Kimpioka.
Sunderland have denied the on-loan attacker permission to play for Southend United in tomorrow’s FA Cup tie with Chertsey Town.
The National League outfit have just sacked manager Phil Brown and have experienced significant fan unrest towards owner Ron Martin.
Kimpioka, 21, joined Southend at the end of September on a short-term loan following a similar stint at Torquay United in the same league towards the back end of last campaign.
Shrimpers’ interim head coach Jason Demetriou has stated that he will be unable to call upon the striker this weekend as his side return to action in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.
“Benji can’t play because they don’t want him cup-tied,” said Demetriou.
“But all of the others we have on loan are available to play.”
Southend are currently 20th in the National League as things stand with Kimpioka starting in the Shrimpers’ last game, a 4-0 loss to Chesterfield.