Broadhead came off the bench to head home a stoppage-time winner when he converted Elliot Embleton’s cross.

The result moved the Black Cats up to sixth in the League One table with six games remaining.

Posting on Instagram after the game, the Welsh striker posted a three-word message that Sunderland fans will love.

Nathan Broadhead.

The Everton loanee said: “Never give up.”

Head coach Alex Neil added that his Sunderland side got what they deserved after Broadhead’s late header lifted them back into the top six.

Neil admitted that his side could have done more to test the opposition goalkeeper throughout the game.

“I don't think it's any more than we deserved really,” Neil said. “I thought the performance was very good and I know it took us to the 95th minute to score the goal."

