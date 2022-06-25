Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roberts’ return to the club came in the same week that Lynden Gooch signed a new deal and goalkeeper Anthony Patterson penned a long-term contract extension.

Still, with a month to go until the start of the new Championship campaign, Sunderland only have 16 senior players under contract.

The Black Cats have also offered a new deal to centre-back Bailey Wright, and are exploring the option of bringing back some of their loan players from last season, including Nathan Broadhead and Jack Clarke.

Sunderland fans at Sheffield Wednesday.

Former centre-back Dion Sanderson is also a reported target, following his loan spell at the Stadium of Light during the 2020/21 season.

Here’s what some fans are saying about what Sunderland should prioritise next this summer:

@lumsdon_clayton: Right wing is definitely sorted then. Being serious we need GK,RB,CBx2,LB,CM,LW,ST. Will need another CB if Wright doesn't sign

@StevenJ00081184: Great signing, Broadhead and Clarke next hopefully

@dannj_24: Now we just need Jack Clarke back through the door!

@PaddyHollis123: Chuffed with this, great to see us getting Roberts and Patterson signed up this week, a few new faces and we’ll be looking good

@LouisBooth92: Big contract for Ross Stewart and Bailey Wright next please

@GJohnson2022: Good to see @SunderlandAFC doing things right already. Massive news to tie up Roberts for two more years. Wright next and hopefully an extension to Alex Neil and then we start adding more talent between now and Coventry at home.

@PlannerMarj: Next one, Clarke please. Get the band from last year back together as a nice base then add some quality on top. I’d have Doyle back as well, but if we can get Sanderson again…

@Parkersafc: Torn on Jack Clarke. Wouldn't mind him back on loan but I'd hope for a better starting left winger with him as an impact sub / pushing for a start