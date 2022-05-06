Broadhead was substituted shortly after scoring against Morecambe on the final day of the regular season with a muscle problem.
"We’ve got guys fit up front,” Neil said.
Pushed for a further update on Broadhead, specifically: “I know, I’m just avoiding the question… we’ll make a late call on Nathan.”
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland announce latest stunning ticket sale ahead of Stadium of Light Sheffield Wednesday clash
-
2
Sunderland reveal latest Stadium of Light ticket sales with stunning attendance for Sheffield Wednesday tie soaring
-
3
Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday: Fans encouraged to arrive early as 'most complex display the Stadium of Light has ever seen' attempted
-
4
Alex Neil to make THREE Sunderland changes for Sheffield Wednesday play-off clash - predicted line-up
-
5
New details emerge of how Roy Keane ended interest in Sunderland job
Neil confirmed that Ross Stewart, Sunderland’s only natural striker, is fit for the game.
"Ross is always ready to go,” Neil said.
The Black Cats boss also said that he had no other major injury concerns.
Neil also made clear that Sunderland are preparing to face Barry Bannan, who like Broadhead came off with an injury during the final day of the regular season.
“I’m sure Sheffield Wednesday will be cagey and make out like Barry Bannan might not be fit… he’ll be fit.”