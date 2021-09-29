Nathan Broadhead facing potential spell on sidelines as Sunderland wait for scan results

Broadhead made his first league start for Sunderland on Tuesday night and delivered an excellent display in the 5-0 win over Cheltenham Town.

The Black Cats were forced to finish the game with ten men when the Everton loanee suffered a hamstring injury late in the game, and the 23-year-old is currently being assessed to determine the extent of the damage.

Broadhead was feeling much improved on Wednesday morning, raising some hope that the scan willr eturn clear and allow him to go straight back into contention for the trip to Portsmouth this weekend.

Nathan Broadhead celebrates a goal against Wigan Athletic

“Nathan is due for a scan either later this afternoon or on Thursday morning,” Lee Johnson explained.

“He’s definitely feeling better which is really good news.

“He was really upset last night in terms of, he knew he’d play well and was just frustrated that it had happened.

“You couldn’t help but feel for him because he was magnificent in how he want about his game.

“We’ve just got to wait and see. The reality is he’s probably going to be out for two to three weeks, and possibly four to six.

“But we will have to wait and see what the scan says, I honestly don't know for sure at this stage.

“He’s made that initial impression with us and he’s then taken the chance to make an impression in front of our supporters as well.

“I’m really happy with his progress and I really like him as a player, so I’m disappointed for him but it is part and parcel of football.

“That’s why we have to have a good squad.”

Johnson is monitoring another of injury concerns ahead of the Portsmouth game.

Dennis Cirkin is making good progress as he goes through the ‘return to play’ concussion protocols, but it remains to be seen whether he will be risked against Danny Cowley’s side at Fratton Park.

The same applies to Callum Doyle, who missed the Cheltenham win with a minor back problem.

