The Black Cats defeated Sheffield Wednesday over two legs and will face Wycombe Wanderers in the final at Wembley for a chance to play in the Championship next season.
Alex Neil’s side took a 1-0 aggregate lead into the second leg but nerves were shredded after Lee Gregory drew the tie level for Sheffield Wednesday.
But winger Patrick Roberts was able to restore Sunderland’s aggregate lead late in the second half with Neil’s men holding on to book their place at Wembley on May 21.
Here’s how Sunderland fans reacted to the result:
@SAFCSpencer: “Roberts contract extension now pls admin?”
@John67684101: "What a club, what a team...my heart is swelling.....love SAFC.”
@nicholaswilso11: “Tell Clarke and Roberts I love them.”
@JonathanPlace1: “Here we go again.”
@MalDickenson: “Absolutely tremendous over the 2 games.”
@antoneee_x: “I’m naming my first born after Patrick Roberts. Do not care that she is already 6 years old”
@cranstonburry: “If Roberts has a million fans I am one of them. If Roberts has ten fans I am one of them. If Roberts has no fans, that means I am no more on the earth. If the World is against Roberts, I am against the World. I love Roberts till my last breath.”
@andyoots: “Whoop whoop! Battled hard & deserved it over the two legs - this time.”
@MarkLundie1: “Ha’way the lads! Great effort by the lads and Alex Neil!”
@mackem1989: “Evans and Wright were outstanding.”