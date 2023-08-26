Tony Mowbray says his side were frustrated not to get on the scoresheet at Coventry City, but praised his team's application in securing their first clean sheet of the season.

The Black Cats played some excellent football at times in a tight contest, but the hosts were a constant threat and Anthony Patterson was forced into good saves from Ellis Simms and Haji Wright.

Mowbray was disappointed with his side in the first half but felt they were much better after the break, just lacking that killer instinct in the box.

"The game panned out a little differently to what I thought," he said.

"I thought we would dominate possession as we did last year here, but they were good with the ball in the first half and picked us off really. I was disappointed at half time and we readjusted a few things, I thought we were better second half.

"We got into good positions but just couldn't find the final ball, which I think has been the case in most of the games this season. We've got behind teams so many times, and just haven't been able to find that killer pass. It was a bit like that today, and yet you can feel Coventry's threat when they get the ball. They play two strikers and a ten, they're a real menace and defensively our concentration was good today.

"We're always disappointed when we don't score, we went through most of last season with no strikers. We just have to try and find a way.

"If there's an excuse for us as a team, it's that we don't have that killer really, that number nine. Whether we will by the end of the window I'm not sure, they're not falling off trees are they? They aren't easy to prise them away and get them out of their clubs. We just need to a bit of help at that top end. We worked extremely hard today and the structure was good, we just lacked the final pass."

Mowbray said the club were doing everything to try and make another striking addition in the final week of the window.

"Listen, I'm not at the forefront of it," he said, when asked for an update.

"There might be someone sitting there when I go in tomorrow and I'll shake his hand and welcome him.

"I'm part of the discussions but I'm not doing the work. The recruitment department have been amazing at this club and before my time as well, recruiting to get out of league One and then to finish in the top six last year. I know their focus and dedication to supplement what we have.

"We do have Ross and Eliezer who should be ready not too long after the international break, and Hemir. We just have to get them fit and on the pitch.

"Who knows what Patrick Roberts might have done today, as well? A well-fought game, Coventry are really well coached and very progressive with their play. We dug in first half and were better in the second, but just couldn't get the goal.