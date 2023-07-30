Tony Mowbray believes Bradley Dack has the potential to be an 'unbelievable' addition for Sunderland, and says the attacking midfielder will bring an extra goal threat to the side.

Dack, who played under Mowbray for many years at Blackburn Rovers with great success, joined the club on the free transfer earlier this week.

The 29-year-old's rapid rise in the game was hampered by two ACL injuries, but he made 33 appearances at Ewood Park last season and believes he can get back to his very best form.

Mowbray says the forward will bring different attributes to many of the other attacking midfielders in his squad, and also says his experience and quality will be a major asset to the development of the young players in the group.

"The main thing he will bring is a goal threat," Mowbray said.

"Bradley gets in the six-yard box, he slides it out wide, slips it in between the full back and runs into the box. He scores lots and lots of one-touch finishes from a few yards out. He's half a striker really, it's a natural instinct for him to run into the box. But he has the technique and talent of all these other players, he's very gifted.

"He can receive the ball off both feet, he can roll people - and he's going to really help a lot of our young players in terms of how to play in space. He's a proper footballer.

"I think he's excited to play in front of this crowd and show everybody [what he's got], he's a showman. He won over the fans at Blackburn in no time because he was just a genius with the ball, scored amazing goals and is brave as a lion.

"I don't want too much pressure on him, but I think it's an unbelievable free transfer. I can't tell you how amazing it'll be for Chris Rigg to work with a player like Bradley, he will bring players on. He had a huge part to play in Ben Brereton Diaz's growth, for example, on and off the pitch.

"If it wasn't for those injuries, he'd have been playing in the Premier League. Hopefully we can get him fit and keep him fit."

Dack is in good shape but Mowbray says it will take a bit of time to build his match fitness, and is targeting the Carabao Cup first round tie against Crewe Alexandra at the Stadium of Light for a possible debut.

"I'm aiming more for Crewe than Hartlepool on Tuesday," Mowbray said.

"Bradley has trained a couple of days and he looks amazing... just his awareness and his ability to find space. He just seems to have a yard more time than most players.

"Yet he has to do it on the grass, and he hasn't played football for ten weeks. He's been doing a lot of work with a personal trainer but that's a lot of straight-line running, and football is different. It's hard to recreate when you're on your own. I think he needs a week or so with the lads before we expose him to a game.