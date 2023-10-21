Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tony Mowbray admits his side failed to stand up to the physical test after being punished for sloppy starts to both halves against Stoke City.

The Sunderland coach also said, however, that he felt Ryan Mmaee's opening goal should have been ruled out for a handball.

Mmaee appeared to use his arm to control a loose ball before firing past Anthony Patterson, but the officials said that they believed that it hit him below the threshold for a handball.

Jack Clarke levelled the scores shortly afterwards but Sunderland fell behind again just a minute into the second half, with Luke McNally rising highest in the box to convert Daniel Johnson's corner from close range.

Sunderland did create some big chances in the final quarter of the game, with Dan Ballard hitting the post and substitute Adil Aouchiche missing two decent openings inside the box, but Stoke City were able to hold on and take the three points.

"We talked about being ready for the physical confrontation that was coming today, and I think we fell a little bit short in that aspect," Mowbray said.

"Other parts of the game were good at times, I think we created enough chances not to lose the match.

"If I'm honest, we did fall below par for the way we play and what we do. That's not the goals, though the first goal looks like a blatant handball. The fourth official explained that they felt it wasn't because of where it struck him, I looked at the screen in our dugout and to me it looks as if it strikes him well below the line.

"It's then frustrating for any team to concede from a corner. A frustrating day, we didn't start either half well enough and it's almost as if we needed a slap to react to the fight.

"Are there excuses? Not really, though we only had one session with the team we played today. Friday was very difficult in terms of trying to train with the storm, though I'm sure that would have been the same for both teams.

"So I can understand why we weren't at our fluid best today, and credit to Stoke City.

"This is a young team, we've got young players and coming here is never easy for a young football team. They have to learn as they go about the intensity and the aggression, that the closing down is all part of the game. You either stand up to it and play through it and around it, or you will succumb to it.

"I think early on we weren't brave enough and lost a goal at the start of each half. We then grew into each half, they were maybe hanging on a bit at the end. Should we have scored, could we have scored? Yeah maybe, but we didn't. So we have to live with the result."